Abstract

Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and/or questioning, intersex, and asexual (LGBTQIA) youth are more likely than cisgender heterosexual youth to experience traumatic stress across all social systems, including within family, school, and health care settings. LGBTQIA youth may be particularly susceptible to traumatic stressors associated with medical illness or injury and health care, due to both to higher baseline levels of stress and adversity and unique identity-linked stressors pervasive across systems of care. Pediatric providers can greatly impact mental health in their LGBTQIA patients by providing trauma-informed care that is affirming of gender and sexual identities. This article presents foundational concepts pertaining to medical trauma and practice priorities for pediatric providers, who are uniquely positioned to mitigate medical traumatic stress experienced by LGBTQIA youth. [Pediatr Ann. 2021;50(9):e379-e383.].

Language: en