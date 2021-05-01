SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Rapp A, Fall G, Radomsky AC, Santarossa S. Pediatr. Clin. North Am. 2021; 68(5): 991-1009.

10.1016/j.pcl.2021.05.006

The present study is systematic rapid review on the nature of the relationship between the COVID-19 pandemic and child maltreatment. Database searches on December 28, 2020, identified 234 unique citations; 12 were ultimately included in our analysis. Included articles measured child maltreatment inclusive of physical, psychological, and sexual abuse, and child neglect during the COVID-19 pandemic. Compared with the prepandemic period, 5 articles found an increase in child maltreatment, 6 articles found a decrease, and 1 study found no difference. There existed variation in geography of study location, age of child maltreatment victims, and types of child maltreatment assessed.


Child maltreatment; COVID-19; Pandemic; Abuse; Neglect

