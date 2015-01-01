SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Reed J, Quinlan K, Labre M, Brummett S, Caine ED. Prev. Med. 2021; 152(Pt 1): e106501.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.ypmed.2021.106501

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Suicide rates in the United States have risen dramatically during the 21st century despite national, state and local level commitments to prevention, improvements in the development and delivery of evidence-informed prevention approaches, and advances in epidemiological capacity to identify areas for targeted intervention. Complex problems require comprehensive solutions. In Colorado, that solution is a comprehensive, integrated public health collaboration that aligns diverse community and programmatic efforts across the prevention continuum. The Colorado National Collaborative (CNC) is pursuing a real-world test of the public health approach to suicide prevention by helping community coalitions deliver a package of evidence-informed activities in geographically defined community systems.

METHODS: The CNC began by identifying six diverse Colorado counties with high suicide rates or number of deaths. Working closely with community, state, and national partners, CNC identified existing community-level risk and protective factors, programs, and policies. This process provided insight on the overlay between existing efforts and identified burden centers and drivers.

RESULTS: The CNC team identified six components for strategic implementation: (1) connectedness, (2) economic stability and supports, (3) education and awareness, (4) access to suicide safer care, (5) lethal means safety, and (6) postvention. Evaluation is being conducted through a collaborative, participatory, and empowerment approach that incorporates stakeholders as leaders in all aspects of the process.

CONCLUSION: The CNC includes data-driven identification of populations at risk of suicide, community identification of protective factors, and true collaboration between prevention experts at the national, state, and local level in implementing a comprehensive approach to prevention. Lessons learned are discussed.


Language: en

Keywords

Prevention; Suicide; Community; Infrastructure; Public health; Partnerships; Intervention; Mental health; Capacity building; Coalitions; Funding; National; State; Strategy

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print