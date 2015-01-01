|
Reed J, Quinlan K, Labre M, Brummett S, Caine ED. Prev. Med. 2021; 152(Pt 1): e106501.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
OBJECTIVE: Suicide rates in the United States have risen dramatically during the 21st century despite national, state and local level commitments to prevention, improvements in the development and delivery of evidence-informed prevention approaches, and advances in epidemiological capacity to identify areas for targeted intervention. Complex problems require comprehensive solutions. In Colorado, that solution is a comprehensive, integrated public health collaboration that aligns diverse community and programmatic efforts across the prevention continuum. The Colorado National Collaborative (CNC) is pursuing a real-world test of the public health approach to suicide prevention by helping community coalitions deliver a package of evidence-informed activities in geographically defined community systems.
Language: en
Prevention; Suicide; Community; Infrastructure; Public health; Partnerships; Intervention; Mental health; Capacity building; Coalitions; Funding; National; State; Strategy