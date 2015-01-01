Abstract

A growing body of evidence indicates that exposure to air pollution not only impacts on physical health but is also linked with a deterioration in mental health. We conducted the first study to investigate exposure to ambient particulate matter with an aerodynamic diameter of less than 2.5 μm (PM(2.5)) and nitrogen dioxide (NO(2)) during childhood and subsequent self-harm risk. The study cohort included persons born in Denmark between January 1, 1979 and December 31, 2006 (N = 1,424,670), with information on daily exposures to PM(2.5) and NO(2) at residence from birth to 10th birthday. Follow-up began from 10th birthday until first hospital-presenting self-harm episode, death, or December 31, 2016, whichever came first. Incidence rate ratios estimated by Poisson regression models revealed a dose relationship between increasing PM(2.5) exposure and rising self-harm risk. Exposure to 17-19 μg/m(3) of PM(2.5) on average per day from birth to 10th birthday was associated with a 1.45 fold (95% CI 1.37-1.53) subsequently elevated self-harm risk compared with a mean daily exposure of <13 μg/m(3), whilst those exposed to 19 μg/m(3) or above on average per day had a 1.59 times (1.45-1.75) elevated risk. Higher mean daily exposure to NO(2) during childhood was also linked with increased self-harm risk, but the dose-response relationship observed was less evident than for PM(2.5). Covariate adjustment attenuated the associations, but risk remained independently elevated. Although causality cannot be assumed, these novel findings indicate a potential etiological involvement of ambient air pollution in the development of mental ill health.

