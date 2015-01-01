SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Citation

Alias A, Bertrand L, Bisson-Gervais V, Henry M. Prev. Med. 2021; 152(Pt 1): e106543.

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.ypmed.2021.106543

Abstract

Healthcare institutions face increasing demands stemming from the burden of noncommunicable diseases. The personal, social, financial and societal impact of these diseases are well-documented. However, the mental health concerns and trajectories of patients afflicted by chronic medical diseases have been under-recognized and are under-resourced. Despite that chronic diseases are associated with substantially increased risk of suicide, the medical world has largely failed to properly address suicide in the medically ill. Considering their high prevalence and mortality rate, this review article will highlight the mental health burden and suicide risk in obstructive lung, cardiovascular (including stroke) and oncological disease, in light of relevant data and conceptual models of suicide. Finally, general evidence-based suicide intervention strategies and potential selective adaptation of these strategies to the chronic medically ill patient populations and medical settings will be reviewed.


Language: en

Keywords

Suicide; Asthma; COPD; Oncology; Stroke; Cardiovascular disease; Medical assistance in dying; Noncommunicable disease

