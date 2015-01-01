Abstract

Self-harm is a major public health concern. In order to respond to self-harm effectively, it is important to understand the factors associated with self-harm with and without suicidal intent. To this end, we investigated psychological factors selected from the Integrated Motivational-Volitional (IMV) model of suicidal behaviour in individuals who had recently been admitted to hospital for self-harm, with the aim of examining the characteristics of those who expressed intent to die versus those without suicidal intent. Individuals (n = 500, 60.6% female) admitted to two hospitals in central Scotland following self-harm with (suicide attempt [SA] group, n = 336) or without (non-suicidal self-harm [NSSH] group, n = 164) suicidal intent completed a range of psychological measures. Over half of the participants reported previous episodes of self-harm (SA, n = 239, 71.1%; NSSH, n = 91, 55.5%). Univariate analyses revealed that the SA and NSSH groups differed on some of the psychological measures with higher depressive symptoms, defeat, entrapment, acquired capability and impulsivity in the SA compared to the NSSH group. In the multivariate model, suicidal ideation, defeat, internal entrapment and perceived burdensomeness independently differentiated between the groups. These findings highlight the complex profiles of individuals presenting at hospital with self-harm and emphasise the need to investigate differences between subtypes of self-harm in order to support individuals optimally. Applying frameworks such as the IMV model to further understanding of self-harm might assist in the development of targeted psychological interventions to reduce risk of repeat self-harm or suicide.

