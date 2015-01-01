|
Sokolowski M, Wasserman D. Prev. Med. 2021; 152(Pt 1): e106604.
Information about genes and the biology of suicidal behavior (SB) is noisy due to heterogenous outcomes (suicide attempts or deaths), as well as many different genes and overlapping biological processes implicated. One approach to test the unbiased biological coherence of disease genes, is to use genes from hypothesis-free genetic scans and to investigate if they aggregate close to each other in cellular gene and protein interaction networks ("interactomes"). Therefore, we used network methods to study the biological coherence among genes (n = 229) from genome-wide association studies (GWAS) and whole exome sequencing (WES) of suicide outcome.
Suicide; Interactome; Module; Network; PPI; Protein-protein interactions