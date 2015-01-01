Abstract

Suicide was the second‑leading cause of US deaths in 2018 among 15-24-year-olds. Suicide attempts, a risk factor for completions, and suicide ideation have doubled among pediatric emergency room (ER) patients during the past decade. Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD), a comorbid condition, has a 10% suicide rate. We examined the 4-year outcome of a cohort of suicidal adolescents, many also suffering from BPD and having undergone some form of treatment, to identify baseline factors which could inform intervention that would minimize suicidality 4 years post-discharge.



METHODS: We conducted a prospective longitudinal study of suicidality at twelve points (four assessment occasions) for 286 suicidal youth presenting to a pediatric ER, most suffering from BPD, with 36 suicide ratings from baseline to 2-, 6- and 48-month follow-up evaluations. We examined the trajectory and predictors of persisting suicidality.



RESULTS: Suicidality rapidly decreased within 2 months post-ER-discharge, subsequently remaining low throughout 48 months. Baseline functioning, female sex, stressful life events and BPD impulsiveness were most predictive of persisting suicidality at 48-month follow-up.



CONCLUSION: Most suicidal youth, many meeting BPD criteria, no longer feel suicidal 2 months after ER discharge. Management of participants' baseline poor functioning stressful life events and the impulsiveness component of BPD specifically in females could impact suicidality 4 years later, and guide treatment options. The absence of the BPD cognitive and affective subscales as predictors of suicidality at 4-year follow-up may reflect treatment received. Further investigation of treatment effects is warranted and under way.

