|
Citation
|
Greenfield B, Jolicoeur-Martineau A, Brown M, Kandiyoti A, Henry M, Sasson T, Ahmadi S, Vivani T, Harnden B, de Castro F, Tran B, Boodaghians L, Weiss M, Atsaidis Z, Wazana A. Prev. Med. 2021; 152(Pt 1): e106737.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Suicide was the second‑leading cause of US deaths in 2018 among 15-24-year-olds. Suicide attempts, a risk factor for completions, and suicide ideation have doubled among pediatric emergency room (ER) patients during the past decade. Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD), a comorbid condition, has a 10% suicide rate. We examined the 4-year outcome of a cohort of suicidal adolescents, many also suffering from BPD and having undergone some form of treatment, to identify baseline factors which could inform intervention that would minimize suicidality 4 years post-discharge.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Suicide attempt; Youth; Borderline personality disorder; Suicide ideation; Department of Youth Protection (DYP)