Abstract

Death, an inevitable reality, comes in many shapes and forms. Most hope to die peacefully in their sleep with a loved one by their side, but often this is not what happens. Illnesses befall and accidents occur, but the most tragic cause of death may be the one from a self-inflicted injury. The COVID-19 pandemic heightened the attention to suicide, as public health directives intended to control the pandemic confined people to social isolation. Sometimes, solitude can prompt probing into the mind's darkest corners. Coping mechanisms may not be as resilient if there are pre-existing mental health issues or if the pandemic resulted in catastrophic family loss and/or financial hardship.



Suicide not only affects its victims, but their social networks as well. Losing a loved one prematurely can change one's life forever and a loss due to suicide adds a cruel dimension of pain and suffering. Grief becomes compounded with guilt and family members and friends must grapple with questions surrounding the unfathomable reasons for their loved one's final act of despair.



Suicide is a major public health problem and...

