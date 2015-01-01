|
Franco EL, Shinder GA, Volesky KD, Shapiro SB, MacCosham A. Prev. Med. 2021; 152(Pt 1): e106771.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
Death, an inevitable reality, comes in many shapes and forms. Most hope to die peacefully in their sleep with a loved one by their side, but often this is not what happens. Illnesses befall and accidents occur, but the most tragic cause of death may be the one from a self-inflicted injury. The COVID-19 pandemic heightened the attention to suicide, as public health directives intended to control the pandemic confined people to social isolation. Sometimes, solitude can prompt probing into the mind's darkest corners. Coping mechanisms may not be as resilient if there are pre-existing mental health issues or if the pandemic resulted in catastrophic family loss and/or financial hardship.
