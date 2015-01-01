|
Zetterqvist M, Jonsson LS, Landberg, Svedin CG. Psychiatry Res. 2021; 305: e114208.
Life-time prevalence of nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) has consistently been found to be around 17% in community samples of adolescents. Concerns of threats to mental health in adolescents during covid-19 have been raised. Life-time prevalence of NSSI in high school students in Sweden was compared using the same item to assess NSSI at three different time points.
adolescents; nonsuicidal self-injury; covid-19