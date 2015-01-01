Abstract

Air embolisms are a common entity seen in clinical practice after traumatic or iatrogenic events. Cases of a suicidally induced air embolism are rare. The connectivity of air-carrying and fluid-carrying tubing systems allow large gas volumes to be infused in a short period of time, usually with fatal outcome. In such cases, the use of computed tomography prior to autopsy is mandatory and provides a comprehensive visualization of introduced gas volumes. We present an unusual case of a suicidal gas embolism, in which a man in hospital connected a tube supplying oxygen to a venous catheter.

Language: de