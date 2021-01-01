|
INTRODUCTION AND AIMS: The ingestion of foreign bodies, such as magnets, is a potentially lethal accident that affects children and is associated with bleeding and gastrointestinal perforation, as well as death. There are no Latin American reports in the literature on cases of magnet ingestion in children. Our aim was to establish whether said ingestion has been seen by pediatric endoscopists and gastroenterologists in Latin America, to determine the scope of that potential threat in their patient populations.
Children; Latin America; América Latina; Imanes; Ingestion; Ingestión; Magnets; Niños