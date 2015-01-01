|
Gjerde H, Bretteville-Jensen AL, Bache-Andreassen L, Hanoa K, Furuhaugen H, Brochmann GW, Vindenes V. Scand. J. Public Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
BACKGROUND: People who inject drugs (PWID) have a high risk of premature death due to fatal overdoses. Newly emerged fentanyls, much more potent than heroin and other opioids, may increase this risk further. Therefore, precise information on injected drugs is critical to improving prevention strategies. AIMS: This study aimed to analyse drug residues in used injection equipment in order to determine drug and drug combinations and compare and complement findings with self-reported information.
survey; chemical analysis; Illicit drugs; injecting paraphernalia; liquid chromatography–mass spectrometry; needle exchange; people who inject drugs; used syringes