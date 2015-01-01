|
Keyes KM, Platt J, Rutherford C, Patrick ME, Kloska DD, Schulenberg J, Jager J. SSM Popul. Health 2021; 15: e100919.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
34541283
Gender differences in binge drinking have converged in recent cohorts, due in part to faster decreases in consumption among boys in adolescence, and faster increases in consumption among women in young to middle adulthood. Changes in education and occupation explain a portion, but not all, of these differences; the present study examines how attitudes about gender, religion and family additionally explain cohort effects in binge drinking by sex. Data were drawn from the Monitoring the Future panel studies, including >54,000 participants who were high school seniors from 1976 through 2006, followed to age 29/30 from 1988 through 2016. The main effect relationship between cohort and binge drinking was assessed, and 28 items on gender, religion and family were evaluated to determine if mediation criteria were met; mediation models assessed direct and indirect effects.
Gender; Young adults; Alcohol; Alcoholism; Gender roles; Longitudinal analysis; Social epidemiology