Hamilton HR, Armeli S, Tennen H. Br. J. Health Psychol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, British Psychological Society)
OBJECTIVES: We examined daily associations between drinking intentions and drinking behaviour and tested past drinking behaviour and current social environment as potential moderators of the daily intention-behaviour association. We expected both more frequent past drinking and being in a high drinking environment to weaken the intention-behaviour association. We also tested intentionality as a moderator of the association between alcohol consumption and next-day negative outcomes, expecting that less intentional alcohol consumption would be related to greater stress and regret.
stress; college students; alcohol consumption; intentions; social environment