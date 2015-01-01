|
Livanou MI, Bull M, Lane R, D'Souza S, El Asam A, Singh SP. Clin. Child Psychol. Psychiatry 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
BACKGROUND: Young people in secure services present with multiple vulnerabilities; therefore, transition periods are especially challenging for this group. In this study, we followed up young people discharged from adolescent medium secure services to adult and community settings with the aim to explore transition experiences and outcomes.
Young people; child and adolescent medium secure services; discharge destination; integrative care; poor transition