Abstract

PURPOSE OF REVIEW: Partnerships across all stakeholders in the research process strengthen the outcomes and ultimate usability of research. The purpose of this review is to discuss the current level of inclusion of people living with spinal cord injury (SCI) in the research process, the science of engagement and benefits of partnerships in research, and emerging resources available to help promote ethical and effective partnerships in SCI research. RECENT FINDINGS: Significant strides have been made in interacting with people living with SCI to help identify the problem(s) that are important to study (i.e. the first step in the research process). The SCI research field is lagging in partnering with people living with SCI throughout the rest of the research process despite a plethora of evidence-based principles and strategies for effective partnerships in the broader context of research. There are several emerging resources specific to SCI to help researchers and the community begin to build meaningful partnerships throughout the entire cycle of research. SUMMARY: The SCI research field already values partnerships with clinicians and promotes the concept of 'bench-to-bedside and back again'. Now is the time to take it a step further to 'bench-to-bedside-to-community and back again'.

Language: en