Bui DP, Kukielka EA, Blau EF, Tompkins LK, Bing KL, Edge C, Hardin R, Miller D, House J, Boehmer T, Winquist A, Orr M, Funk R, Thoroughman D. Disaster Med. Public Health Prep. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
OBJECTIVE: The aim of the study was to assess occupational health effects 1 month after responding to a natural gas pipeline explosion.
METHODS: First responders to a pipeline explosion in Kentucky were interviewed about pre- and post-response health symptoms, post-response health care, and physical exertion and personal protective equipment (PPE) use during the response. Logistic regression was used to examine associations between several risk factors and development of post-response symptoms.
RESULTS: Among 173 first responders involved, 105 (firefighters [58%], emergency medical services [19%], law enforcement [10%], and others [12%]) were interviewed. Half (53%) reported at least 1 new or worsening symptom, including upper respiratory symptoms (39%), headache (18%), eye irritation (17%), and lower respiratory symptoms (16%). The majority (79%) of symptomatic responders did not seek post-response care. Compared with light-exertion responders, hard-exertion responders (48%) had significantly greater odds of upper respiratory symptoms (aOR: 2.99, 95% CI: 1.25-7.50). Forty-four percent of responders and 77% of non-firefighter responders reported not using any PPE.
CONCLUSIONS: Upper respiratory symptoms were common among first responders of a natural gas pipeline explosion and associated with hard-exertion activity. Emergency managers should ensure responders are trained in, equipped with, and properly use PPE during these incidents and encourage responders to seek post-response health care when needed.
