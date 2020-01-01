Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The ingestion of small, strong, rare-earth magnets, also termed 'ball magnets', can rapidly result in life-threatening bowel injuries. The objective of this study was to report the incidence and management of 'ball magnet' ingestion in children across the UK and to discuss the potential implications for policy-makers and public awareness campaigns.



METHODS: In this multi-centre survey of UK major trauma centres (MTCs), paediatric patients admitted to hospital following 'ball magnet' ingestion from 1 January 2020 to 31 December 2020 were included.



RESULTS: Responses were received from 11 MTCs (52%) reporting a total of 53 children admitted with 'ball magnet' ingestion over the 1-year study period. Most patients (n=51) presented following unintentional ingestion. 36 (68%) patients presented asymptomatically following witnessed or reported ingestion. In symptomatic patients, abdominal pain and vomiting were the the most common symptoms. The median number of 'ball magnets' ingested was 5.0 (IQR 3.0-7.8), range 1 to 63. 27 (51%) patients underwent operative intervention; laparotomy being the the most common (n=24, 89%). There were no deaths reported during the study period.



CONCLUSION: This multi-centre survey from the UK demonstrates the serious impact of 'ball magnet' ingestion in children. Clinicians, regulators and caregivers must work symbiotically in order to prevent, recognise and reduce life-threatening bowel injuries.



