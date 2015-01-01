Abstract

Mental health issues have increased significantly over the past decade in the US and emergency departments (EDs) often serve as a safety net to protect and support patients with mental health issues. However, many EDs in the US are not equipped to provide the level of advanced care that patients experiencing a mental health crisis require. This article describes a quality improvement project conducted in an ED in Colorado, US, to identify and address deficiencies in the care provided to patients with mental health issues. The care of patients with mental health issues in the ED can be enhanced through measures such as implementing a validated suicide risk assessment tool, reducing ligature risks, improving the physical environment and training staff in de-escalation techniques.

