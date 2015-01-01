Abstract

Seat inclinations at the seat pan and backrest may affect the sitting comfort. This study was designed to quantify the effect of inclination of a seat pan (0°, 10° and 20°) and backrest (0°, 15° and 30°), either foamed or rigid, on the transmissibilities measured at the seat pan and backrest. Seat transmissibilities were measured with fifteen subjects exposed to vertical random vibration between 1 and 15 Hz at 0.5 ms(-2) r.m.s. It was found the resonance frequencies in transmissibilities measured at the seat pan and backrest increased with increasing the backrest inclination but were not affected by the seat pan angle. Increasing the foamed backrest inclination increased the peak transmissibilities. Inclination of the rigid seat pan or the rigid backrest reduced the transmissibilities measured at the backrest or the seat pan, respectively. Transmissibilities were more significantly affected by the backrest inclination than the seat pan inclination.Practitioner summary: Seat inclinations may alter the human-seat dynamic interaction and hence the riding discomfort. This study was designed to quantify the effect of inclined seats, either foamed or rigid, on the transmissibilities. It was found the backrest angle affected the transmissibilities more strongly than the seat pan angle.

Language: en