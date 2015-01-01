|
Citation
|
Batool Z, Younis MW, Yasir A, Rehman AU, Dilawar M, Yasin M, Hamza M, Shahzad S, Ali MS, Jamil A, Asghar Khan MH. Ergonomics 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Health and working environment of bus drivers is compromised in low-middle-income countries like Pakistan which leads to burnout and excessive Road Traffic Crashes. Hence, this study delves into factors affecting their safe operations from health and work environment perspectives and measures their associated stress and Burnout level. In a study of four hundred and ninety-nine (499), 86% city and 14% transit bus drivers are surveyed through a questionnaire. Stress is estimated for city and transit bus drivers, using the Effort/Reward Imbalance Model (ERI) of Siegrist, and burnout is calculated using the Copenhagen Burnout Inventory (CBI). For determination of important determinants, descriptive and regression analyses are conducted.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Bus drivers; BMI; Burn out; Cabin ergonomics; Lahore