Abstract

Previous studies have investigated the association between cognitive frailty and falls among older adults in community; however, no study investigated this relationship among older patients living in hospital. This study aimed to examine the relationship of cognitive frailty with falls among older inpatients in Chinese hospital.



METHODS: This analysis consisted of 9192 older inpatients aged 65 years or over from six hospitals in China. We used FRAIL scale and Mini-Cog to assess frailty and cognitive impairment, respectively. A generalized estimating equation was used to examine the relationship between cognitive frailty and falls at 30-day follow-up.



RESULTS: Among 9192 older inpatients enrolled in this present study, the mean (SD) age was 72.40(5.72) years, with 3850(41.88%) women. The cross-sectional analysis found that after controlling for variables (age, gender, education, depression, and hospital ward cluster effect), hospitalized patients with cognitive frailty, frailty only, or cognitive impairment only at baseline were all associated with history of falls (P<0.05). At 30-day follow-up, generalized estimating equation with full-adjustment showed that inpatients with cognitive frailty were at greater risk of falls than those of non-frail and cognitive intact (OR=3.0,95%CI:1.32-6.83). This association was also observed in individuals with frailty only (OR=2.11,95%CI:1.04-4.27) but not for patients with cognitive impairment only((OR=1.11,95%CI:0.43-2.85).



CONCLUSION: Our study suggested that hospitalized Chinese older adults with cognitive frailty were independently associated with falls. Early screening frailty and cognitive impairment were significant for older patients by clinicians, and corresponding interventions, exercise training and nutritional programs, should be implemented to prevent falls.

Language: en