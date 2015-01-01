SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Murphy JP, Hörberg A, Rådestad M, Kurland L, Ruter A, Jirwe M. Nurs. Open 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1002/nop2.1066

AIMS: To explore registered nurses' experiences as disaster preparedness coordinators of hospital incident command groups' during a major incident.

DESIGN: A qualitative descriptive design using semi-structured interview.

METHODS: This was a qualitative study based on one focus group discussion and six individual follow-up interviews. Participants were registered nurses in their capacity as disaster preparedness coordinators with experience from Major Incident simulations and a real-life Major Incident. The interviews were transcribed verbatim and analysed using content analysis. The COREQ checklist was used for reporting the findings.

RESULTS: The analysis of data generated the main category: Expectations, previous experience and uncertainty affect hospital incident command group response during a Major Incident and three categories, (I) Gaining situational awareness (containing two subcategories), (II) Transitioning to management (containing three subcategories) and (III) Actions taken during uncertainty (containing two subcategories).


management; disaster planning; clinical decision-making; disaster nursing; major incident

