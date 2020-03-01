|
Citation
|
Ryan SA. Pediatrics 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, American Academy of Pediatrics)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
In October 2018, Canada joined the ranks of a small number of countries throughout the world, as well as 17 states across the United States, in legalizing the use, possession, and sale of nonmedical cannabis products. One year later, Canada amended its Cannabis Act to include the sale of cannabis-containing edibles. In an attempt to reduce unintentional ingestions and minimize the "appeal to youth," Canada also required all cannabis products to display a standardized symbol: a red stop-sign shaped logo containing a cannabis leaf and the word "THC." In addition, all cannabis-containing edibles are required to have tamper-proof and child-resistant packaging, with strict limits on the tetrahydrocannabinol amount present in single packages.
Language: en