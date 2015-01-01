Abstract

A parameter is a numerical factor whose values help us to identify a system. Connectivity parameters are essential in the analysis of connectivity of various kinds of networks. In graphs, the strength of a cycle is always one. But, in a fuzzy incidence graph (FIG), the strengths of cycles may vary even for a given pair of vertices. Cyclic reachability is an attribute that decides the overall connectedness of any network. In graph the cycle connectivity (CC) from vertex a to vertex b and from vertex b to vertex a is always one. In fuzzy graph (FG) the CC from vertex a to vertex b and from vertex b to vertex a is always same. But if someone is interested in finding CC from vertex a to an edge ab, then graphs and FGs cannot answer this question. Therefore, in this research article, we proposed the idea of CC for FIG. Because in FIG, we can find CC from vertex a to vertex b and also from vertex a to an edge ab. Also, we proposed the idea of CC of fuzzy incidence cycles (FICs) and complete fuzzy incidence graphs (CFIGs). The fuzzy incidence cyclic cut-vertex, fuzzy incidence cyclic bridge, and fuzzy incidence cyclic cut pair are established. A condition for CFIG to have fuzzy incidence cyclic cut-vertex is examined. Cyclic connectivity index and average cyclic connectivity index of FIG are also investigated. Three different types of vertices, such as cyclic connectivity increasing vertex, cyclically neutral vertex and, cyclic connectivity decreasing vertex, are also defined. The real-life applications of CC of FIG in a highway system of different cities to minimize road accidents and a computer network to find the best computers among all other computers are also provided.

Language: en