SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Labuhn M, LaBore K, Ahmed T, Ahmed R. Public Health 2021; 199: 51-56.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.puhe.2021.08.004

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The present investigation examined the role of factors involved in suicide ideation and suicide attempt using a nationally representative sample of US high school students.

METHODS: Data were collected from students in Grades 9-12 as part of the Youth Behavioral Survey (n = 11,328). Logistic regression models were used to examine factors associated with suicide ideation and suicide attempt. Variables included demographic characteristics (grade, sex, and race), psychosocial factors (physical fighting, sexual violence, sports participation, bullying, and electronic bullying), and substance use (cigarette usage, marijuana usage, and alcohol usage).

RESULTS: The factor most associated with suicide ideation was bullying (either electronic or physical), whereas the factor most associated with suicide attempt was sexual violence followed closely by physical bullying.

CONCLUSIONS: The multitude of instigators and commonality among gender, ethnicity, and socio-economic status give an indication of how to prevent suicide and who to target information regarding the hazards of suicide.


Language: en

Keywords

Adolescents; Suicide attempt; Suicide ideation

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print