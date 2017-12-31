Abstract

BACKGROUND: Voodoo is a heterogeneous mixture of psychoactive substances that has recently grown in popularity among youth in Egypt. Patients can present with a variety of manifestations that may lead to death in some cases. This study assessed the acute toxic effects of voodoo among patients presented to the Poison Control Center of Ain Shams University Hospitals (PCC-ASUH) during a one year period.



METHODS: This is a retrospective study of all patients presented with voodoo intoxication at the PCC-ASUH from 1 January 2017 to 31 December 2017. Clinical data, routine laboratory findings, and ECG results as well as duration of hospitalization and outcome were compiled from hospital records.



RESULTS: Seventy-one voodoo intoxication cases meeting the inclusion criteria were analyzed (mean age: 25.19 ± 9.54 years, range: 15-50 years, 97.2 % male). Pulse, blood pressure, and respiratory rate were normal in more than half of all patients. Neurological abnormalities including agitation, hallucinations, disturbance of consciousness were the most frequent manifestations. Respiratory acidosis was the most common laboratory finding (54.9 %), followed by increased serum urea (43.6 %), hypokalemia (33.8 %), hyperglycemia (28.1 %), and leukocytosis (26.7 %). The most common ECG finding was sinus tachycardia (31 %), followed by QT prolongation (15.4 %). More than half of the studied patients (53.5 %) co-administered other illicit substances, most frequently cannabis and tramadol. Most patients recovered fully and were discharged, but death occurred in two cases.



CONCLUSIONS: Voodoo toxicity can manifest with many presentations, hampering timely diagnosis. Clinicians should consider possible voodoo poisoning in patients presenting with a history of drug use with neurological symptoms, and they should conduct follow-up arterial blood gases, electrolytes and ECG as voodoo may contain potentially fatal psychoactive substances.

Language: en