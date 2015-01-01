|
Citation
Waliski A, Matthieu MM, Townsend JC, McGaugh J, Adkins DA, Skaggs EM, Allison MK, Kirchner JA. Arch. Suicide Res. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, International Academy of Suicide Research, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Suicide by former United States military service members is of great public health concern, and one area, veterans' suicide attempts involving firearms, is understudied. One group that has a unique perspective on this are veterans with a psychiatric admission following a firearm-related suicide crisis, such as making a suicide plan or a suicide rehearsal with a firearm within the preceding 72 hours. This study seeks to address this gap in the literature by describing the characteristics and context of non-fatal suicide events involving firearms among veterans.
Language: en
Keywords
suicide attempt; veteran; firearm; Crisis; suicide ideation