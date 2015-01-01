|
Citation
|
Perhamus GR, Ostrov JM. Child Psychiatry Hum. Dev. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The present study tested irritability as a mediator of inhibitory control's (IC) associations with crossed form and function aggression subtypes over one year in early childhood (N = 300, M(age) = 44.70 months, SD = 4.38 months). We hypothesized lower IC would predict increases in irritability, which would in turn predict increases in aggression overall (severity) and a predominance of reactive over proactive subtypes (directionality), and considered moderation by gender. Irritability mediated IC's relations in the predicted direction for physical severity for girls only and relational severity for both genders. Lower IC predicted increases in irritability, which in turn predicted increasing predominance of reactive over proactive physical and relational aggression. The predicted indirect effect was significant for physical but not relational directionality.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Aggression; Irritability; Early childhood; Inhibitory control