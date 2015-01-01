Abstract

BACKGROUND: Concerns regarding the potential iatrogenic effects of suicide assessment have long impeded suicide research. Aims: We sought to examine the effects of an intensive, suicide-focused assessment protocol on mood, suicidality, and urges to harm oneself or others.



METHOD: Participants were adults admitted to a psychiatric inpatient unit for recent suicidal ideation or behavior, or reasons unrelated to suicide. Our study protocol included clinical interviews evaluating suicide history and laboratory tasks with suicide-related stimuli. We modified an existing measure to create a brief, 6-item interview, the Assessment Session Check-In, which was administered before and after research procedures.



RESULTS: These indicated overall reductions in distress, suicidal intent, and urges to harm oneself or others from preassessment to postassessment. Postassessment reductions in stress predicted lower likelihood of a suicide attempt at follow-up. Limitations: Although beneficial to examine a high-risk sample, it is possible that an intensive suicide-focused protocol could prove more problematic for those with lower baseline levels of negative affect and suicidal thoughts.



CONCLUSIONS: Results challenge the belief that assessing suicide elevates distress or suicidality, even among a high-risk sample of adults admitted to a psychiatric inpatient unit.

