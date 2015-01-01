Abstract

BACKGROUND: For people experiencing a suicidal crisis the emergency department (ED) is often the only option to find help. Aims: The aims of this study were (a) to identify predictors of patients' nonwillingness to return to the ED for help with a future suicidal crisis, and (b) whether nonwillingness to return was associated with follow-up appointment nonattendance.



METHOD: This study utilized baseline data from the RESTORE online survey, and included 911 participants who had presented to an ED for suicidal crisis in the past 18 months, across participating local health districts in the Australian Capital Territory and New South Wales.



RESULTS: Patients who reported a more negative ED experience and longer triage wait times were less willing to return. Those who were less willing to return were also less likely to attend their follow-up appointment. Limitations: Due to the cross-sectional study design, causal inferences are not possible. Additionally, the self-report measures used are susceptible to recall bias.



CONCLUSION: Patients' experience of service at EDs is a key indicator to drive improvement of patient outcomes for individuals experiencing a suicidal crisis.

Language: en