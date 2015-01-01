Abstract

OBJECTIVES: to provide an overview of the use of mobile phone in Italy while driving in the years 2015-2017.



DESIGN: road side observational study. SETTING AND PARTICIPANTS: a sample of 145.107 drivers in 28 cities across the national territory with a resident population of more than 10 million inhabitants (17% of the Italian population). For each city, the survey was carried out in Urban (U), Sub-Urban (SU), and Extra-Urban (EXT) areas. Data were aggregated by three geographic areas: North, Centre and South. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: monitoring of the use of mobile phone when driving.



RESULTS: the prevalence of mobile phone use when driving is 5.6% in the North, 4.1% in the Centre, and 6.3% in the South. The stratification by urban area also shows similar values (U: 5.3%; SU: 5.1%; EXT: 7.4%).



CONCLUSIONS: a considerable prevalence of use of mobile phone when driving is observable throughout Italy, with substantially homogeneous values in different territories and in areas with different levels of urbanization. This behaviour increases the risk of road traffic accidents, according to scientific literature. Despite normative sanction of this behaviour, the prevalence is still high, even though comparable to what observed in other industrialized countries. Multilevel actions could be implemented, effective according to scientific literature, not limited only to the regulatory-sanctioning ones. The reduction of the use of the mobile phone while driving can have a significant impact for public health and traffic safety, because on the prevalence data of this study it is possible to assess that potentially up to 24,000 accidents/year could be avoided in Italy.

