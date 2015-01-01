SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Pantazopoulos I, Mavrovounis G, Mermiri M, Adamou A, Gourgoulianis K. Int. J. Prison Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

PURPOSE: Few case studies in the literature report on adult patients with intentional foreign body ingestion. Prisoners deliberately ingest foreign bodies, such as cylindrical alkaline batteries and razor blades, to achieve hospitalization or commit suicide. The purpose of this paper is to present a case of deliberate ingestion of batteries and razor blades by an inmate.

DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH: The authors present a case of an incarcerated man in Greece, who intentionally ingested three cylindrical alkaline batteries and three razor blades wrapped in aluminum foil.

FINDINGS: The patient was treated conservatively with serial radiographs and was subsequently discharged without complication. This paper discusses the complications and examine the current guidelines available.

ORIGINALITY/VALUE: To best of authors' knowledge, this is the first report of a simultaneous ingestion of batteries and razor blades.


Ingestion; Batteries; Battery ingestion; Emergency imaging; Foreign body; Intentional ingestion; Prison medicine; Razor blades

