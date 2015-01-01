|
Citation
|
Pantazopoulos I, Mavrovounis G, Mermiri M, Adamou A, Gourgoulianis K. Int. J. Prison Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Emerald Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: Few case studies in the literature report on adult patients with intentional foreign body ingestion. Prisoners deliberately ingest foreign bodies, such as cylindrical alkaline batteries and razor blades, to achieve hospitalization or commit suicide. The purpose of this paper is to present a case of deliberate ingestion of batteries and razor blades by an inmate.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Ingestion; Batteries; Battery ingestion; Emergency imaging; Foreign body; Intentional ingestion; Prison medicine; Razor blades