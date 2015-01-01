SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Zhang H, Li H, Yin L, Chen Z, Wu B, Huang X, Jia Z, Gong Q. J. Magn. Reson. Imaging 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1002/jmri.27927

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Depression is a common psychiatric disorder affecting 264 million people globally, and the worst outcome is suicide. While regional brain alterations in depressed suicidal brain have previously been reported, knowledge about white matter (WM) microstructure is limited.

PURPOSE: Automated fiber quantification (AFQ) acquired by magnetic resonance imaging was used to calculate diffusion properties of fiber tracks to explore the structural alteration of WM associated with suicidality in depressive patients. STUDY TYPE: Cross-sectional. SUBJECTS: Forty-five depressive patients without suicidality (DS- group, 60.00% females), 53 depressed patients with suicidality (DS+ group, 66.04% females), and 59 healthy controls (HC group, 67.80% females). FIELD STRENGTH/SEQUENCE: 3.0 T; single-shot echo-planar imaging sequence. ASSESSMENT: The point-wise group difference of the fiber tracts was determined by diffusion properties including fractional anisotropy, mean diffusivity (MD), axial diffusivity (AD), and radial diffusivity (RD) of 18 specific WM tracts. STATISTICAL TESTS: Analysis of covariance (ANCOVA) and partial correlation analysis were used. A threshold of P < 0.05 was considered statistically significant.

RESULTS: The significantly different diffusion properties were found in callosum forceps, left inferior fronto-occipital fasciculus (IFOF), right anterior thalamic radiation (ATR), and left cingulum cingulate in DS- and DS+ groups. The correlation analysis results showed that MD of right ATR was significantly positively correlated with Hamilton Depression Rating Scale (HAMD) scores (r = 0.363). In addition, AD of right ATR (r = 0.372), MD of callosum forceps minor (r = 0.511), RD of left IFOF (r = 0.429), and RD of callosum forceps minor (r = 0.515) were significantly positively correlated with suicide item scores of HAMD. DATA CONCLUSION: Our demonstration of decreased WM tract integrity including callosum forceps, IFOF, and ATR confirms the central involvement of the frontal cortex and limbic system with suicidality in depression. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: 3 TECHNICAL EFFICACY STAGE: 3.


Language: en

Keywords

depression; suicidal ideation; suicidal behavior; automated fiber quantification; diffusion tensor imaging; white matter

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print