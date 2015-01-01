|
Yan H, Archambault PS. J. Neuroengineering Rehabil. 2021; 18(1): e142.
BACKGROUND: Motor learning of appropriate manual wheelchair propulsion is critical, as incorrect technique elevates risk for upper extremity pain. Virtual reality simulators allow users to practice this complex task in a safe and realistic environment. Additionally, augmented feedback (AF) may be provided in order to optimize learning. The purpose of this study was to investigate the effects of providing AF with various delivery schedules on motor learning and transfer of this skill to over-ground propulsion.
Virtual reality; Augmented feedback; Manual wheelchair; Propulsion training