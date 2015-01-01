|
Clarós P, Końska N, Clarós A. Otolaryngol. Pol. 2020; 74(5): 31-35.
Abstract
Objectives: Human bites of the face are a frequent and serious health issue as they often compromise patients function and aesthetics as well as lead to further complications. The aim of the study is to review human bites of the face referred to our team during 112 short-term medical missions (STMMs) in Sub-Saharan Africa over the past 20 years and to discuss the epidemiology, appearance, management and outcome, including the most common complications.
Language: en
management; Africa; face; human bites; short-term medical missions