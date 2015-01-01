Abstract

Objectives: Human bites of the face are a frequent and serious health issue as they often compromise patients function and aesthetics as well as lead to further complications. The aim of the study is to review human bites of the face referred to our team during 112 short-term medical missions (STMMs) in Sub-Saharan Africa over the past 20 years and to discuss the epidemiology, appearance, management and outcome, including the most common complications.

Methods: A retrospective medical documentation review was carried out examining all human bites of the face operated by our team during 112 STMMs from 2000 to 2019 in different countries of Sub-Saharan Africa.

Results: Out of about 5500 patients medical charts 51 patients were selected due to history of human bite. Patients' age range was 15-65 years, female to male ratio was 1, 55:1, the most often involved parts were: lips, ear and nose. Various surgical procedures were carried out including local flaps and free grafts. Infection and graft necrosis were the most common reported complication (n = 4; 9.3%).

Conclusion: Human bites injuries are a serious health problem in some African populations because of their frequency and possible severity. The treatment is particularly challenging due to their potential to cause local infections, the risk they pose for transmission of systemic diseases as well as their demanding surgical management.

