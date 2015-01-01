Abstract

BACKGROUND: Police involvement in trauma management and transport is increasing in the US. Little is known about prehospital triage criteria and transport patterns used by Police Officers. In this study, we examined the impact of trauma designation level on the survival of trauma patients transported to trauma centers by police.



METHODS: We used the National Trauma Data Bank (NTDB) 2017 dataset in this retrospective observational study. Adult trauma patients transported by Police to Level I, II and III trauma centers were included. We performed a univariate analysis followed by a bivariate analysis. Finally, we carried out a multivariable logistic regression analysis adjusting for confounders to assess the impact of trauma level designation on outcomes of patients transported by Police.



RESULTS: A total of 2,788 patients were included. The majority of the patients were males (84.6%) between the ages of 16 and 55 with half of them being African American. Most had a mild GCS (13-15) (89.5%) and only 17.4% were recorded to have severe traumatic injuries with ISS ≥16. The most common trauma type was blunt trauma (61.4%) followed by penetrating injuries (32.2%) and burns (1.5%). Around half of injuries were the result of assault (49.4%) and 43.0% were unintentional. Head and neck injuries were most common (40.8%) followed by extremities (27.4%) and torso injuries (25.0%). Approximately half of the patients were admitted to floor bed/observation unit/step-down unit (50.7%) while 18.9% and 19.8% went to the Operating Room or Intensive Care Unit respectively. Overall survival to hospital discharge was 93.2%. Survival was 91.6% in Level I, 98.2% in level II and 98.7% in Level III centers. After adjusting for significant confounders, survival to hospital discharge was similar for patients transported by police to level II and III trauma centers in comparison to those transported to level I (OR =0.866 95%CI (0.321-2.333) P = 0.776).



CONCLUSION: Transport of trauma patients by police to trauma centers of different designation levels was not associated with survival in this study. Survival was also similar to other trauma studies. As such, trauma patients may be safely transported by Police to closest trauma designated center without affecting outcomes.

