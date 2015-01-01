Abstract

Magnetic foreign body misingestion (MFBM) is now occurring more frequently. It may cause remarkable mortality and morbidity in children. A retrospective analysis of the clinical data of children admitted to Xiamen Children's Hospital between March 2017 and July 2020 due to accidental MFBM. A total of 14 children who had MFBM were collected, the proportion between urban and rural areas was 8:6, and the ratio of male to female was 6:1. The age ranged from 1.2 to 8.9 years (median 4.6 years). The number of magnetic foreign bodies ingested by mistake is 1 to 17 (average 6.5). Magnetic foreign objects are divided into magnets (3 cases) + magnetic beads (11 cases). About 40% (5/14) of this patient series showed no available misingestion history. Management includes: 4 cases of open surgery (including 1 case of laparoscopic transfer to operation), 3 cases of laparoscopic surgery, 2 cases of gastroscopy, 5 cases of conservative treatment of foreign bodies discharged through the anus. Of the 7 surgical cases, 6 cases presented with intestinal obstruction and intestinal perforation (at least 1 intestinal perforation and at most 5). Abdominal sonography has limitations in the detection of magnetic foreign bodies in the digestive tract. The proportion of laparoscopic surgery in the 7 surgical cases is nearly half. All surgical cases recovered smoothly after treatment. Our experience shows that MFBM is a big issue for the small children! The early symptoms of MFBM are often atypical especially among young children and MFBM may lead to severe adverse events. We proposed a management strategy for MFBM in children. We advise pediatricians/emergency physicians, parents/children's guardians and society should raise the collaborated alertness of MFBM. Global awareness of risk prevention of magnetic material accidental ingestion cannot be overemphasized.



Keywords: Multiple magnet ingestion

Language: en