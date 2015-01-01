Abstract

Throughout the world, esophageal cancer patients had a greater suicidal risk compared with ordinary people. Thus, we aimed to affirm suicide rates, standardized mortality rates, and underlying suicide-related risk factors of esophageal cancer patients. Patients suffering esophageal cancer were chosen from the Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results repository in 1975-2016. Suicide rates as well as standardized mortality rates in the patients were measured. Univariable and multivariable Cox regression had been adopted for establishing the latent suicide risk factors among patients suffering esophageal cancer. On multivariable Cox regression, gender (male vs. female, HR: 6.37), age of diagnosis (70-105 vs. 0-55, HR: 2.69), marital status, race (white race vs. black race, HR: 6.64; American Indian/Alaska Native, Asian/Pacific Islander vs. black race, HR: 8.60), histologic Grade (Grade III vs. Grade I, HR: 2.36), no surgery performed (no/unknown vs. yes, HR: 2.01), no chemotherapy performed were independent risk factors related to suicide in patients suffering esophageal cancer. Male sex, the older age, unmarried state, non-black race, histologic Grade III, no surgery performed, no chemotherapy performed were strongly related to suicide in patients suffering esophageal cancer.

Language: en