Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Mindfulness-based interventions (MBI) have been growing progressively as treatment options in the field of mental health.



AIM: To assess the impact of mindfulness-based intervention for reducing suicide thoughts and behaviors.



METHODS: A systematic review was performed in December 2020 using Pubmed, PsycINFO, EMBASE, Scielo, Pepsic and LILACS databases with no year restrictions. The search strategy included the terms ('mindfulness' OR 'mindfulnessbased') AND ('suicide' OR 'suicidal' OR 'suicide risk' OR 'suicide attempt' OR 'suicide ideation' OR 'suicide behavior'). The protocol was registered in the International Prospective Register of Systematic Reviews (PROSPERO), CRD42020219514.



RESULTS: A total of 14 studies met all inclusion criteria and were included in this review. Most of the studies presented Mindfulness-Based Cognitive Therapy as the MBI (n=10). An emerging and rapidly growing literature on MBI presents promising results in reduction of suicide risk, particularly in patients with MDD. Four studies assessing other treatment protocols of MBI (Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction; Daily Mindfulness Meditation Practice; Mind Body Awareness and Mindfulness-Based Cognitive Behavior Therapy) all demonstrated that MBI reduces factors associated with suicide risk.



DISCUSSION: MBI might target specific processes and collaborate with suicide risk reduction.

