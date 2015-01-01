|
Citation
|
Puolakkainen T, Murros OJ, Abio A, Thorén H, Snäll J. Acta Odontol. Scand. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Informa Healthcare)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: The aim of this study was to elucidate the relationship between injury mechanisms and sports-related facial fractures, and to evaluate the changes in incidence rates of facial fractures sustained in sports-related events in a 30-year period. MATERIAL AND METHODS: This retrospective cohort study included all patients sports-related facial fractures admitted to a tertiary trauma centre during 2013-2018. Specific fracture types, sports, injury mechanisms as well as patient- and injury related variables are presented. The results underwent evaluated statistically with logistic regression analysis.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
trauma; Facial fractures; ice hockey; sports