Abstract

BACKGROUND: Fractures of the radius and/or ulna are one of the most common injuries in children. Evidence identifying risk factors for refracture, however, has not been summarised in a systematic review. Guidance for counselling patients and parents to minimise the risk of refracture is limited. The aims of this study are to 1) to determine if casting time 6 weeks or less is a risk factor for refracture after paediatric radius and/or ulna fractures, 2) to identify other risk factors for refracture after paediatric radius and/or ulna fractures and 3) to develop more accurate guidelines for counselling parents after a radius and/or ulna fracture in their child.



METHODS: A thorough search was performed in accordance with the Joanna Briggs Institute (JBI) guidelines for systematic review. JBI Critical Appraisal checklists were used for risk of bias assessment.



RESULTS: Diaphyseal both-bone fractures treated non-surgically should be casted for longer than 6 weeks. Surgically treated patients can be casted for less than 6 weeks. Diaphyseal and greenstick fractures have a higher risk of refracture. Residual angulation and incomplete healing in greenstick fractures may lead to a higher risk of refracture. Gender does not affect refracture risk. Falls, use of wheeled vehicles, playground activities and trampolining confer high-risk of refracture. Refracture risk is greatest up to 9 months from initial fracture.



CONCLUSION: Further case-controlled studies with sub-group analysis are required to further investigate risk factors for refracture after radius and/or ulna fractures in children.

