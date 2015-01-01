|
Bhanushali A, Axelby E, Patel P, Abu-Assi R, Ong B, Graff C, Kraus M. ANZ J. Surg. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Royal Australasian College of Surgeons, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

BACKGROUND: Fractures of the radius and/or ulna are one of the most common injuries in children. Evidence identifying risk factors for refracture, however, has not been summarised in a systematic review. Guidance for counselling patients and parents to minimise the risk of refracture is limited. The aims of this study are to 1) to determine if casting time 6 weeks or less is a risk factor for refracture after paediatric radius and/or ulna fractures, 2) to identify other risk factors for refracture after paediatric radius and/or ulna fractures and 3) to develop more accurate guidelines for counselling parents after a radius and/or ulna fracture in their child.
