Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Building on findings reported in a previous publication, the objective of this study is to explore if teacher-rated indicators of school ethos modify the association between problematic familial alcohol use and heavy episodic drinking among upper secondary students. Data were based on combined information from two separate surveys conducted in 2016 among 4709 students and 1061 teachers in 46 Stockholm upper secondary schools, with linked school-level information from administrative registers. Multilevel binary logistic regression analyses were performed.



RESULTS: Problematic familial alcohol use was associated with an increased likelihood of heavy episodic drinking among upper secondary students (OR 1.36, 95% CI 1.12-1.65). Cross-level interactions revealed that the association was weaker among students attending schools with higher levels of teacher-rated ethos. This was true for overall school ethos (OR 0.79, 95% CI 0.65-0.97) and for four of five studied sub-dimensions of ethos: staff stability (OR 0.78, 95% CI 0.65-0.95); teacher morale (OR 0.79, 95% CI 0.65-0.97); student focus (OR 0.80, 95% CI 0.65-0.97); and academic atmosphere (OR 0.79, 95% CI 0.65-0.96). The sub-dimension "structure and order for dealing with unwanted behaviour" did however not moderate the association between problematic familial alcohol use and heavy episodic drinking (OR 0.95, 95% CI 0.77-1.18).

