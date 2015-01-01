|
OBJECTIVE: Building on findings reported in a previous publication, the objective of this study is to explore if teacher-rated indicators of school ethos modify the association between problematic familial alcohol use and heavy episodic drinking among upper secondary students. Data were based on combined information from two separate surveys conducted in 2016 among 4709 students and 1061 teachers in 46 Stockholm upper secondary schools, with linked school-level information from administrative registers. Multilevel binary logistic regression analyses were performed.
Humans; School; Students; Adolescents; Binge drinking; *Educational Personnel; *Schools; Alcohol Drinking/epidemiology; Contextual; Effective schools; Surveys and Questionnaires