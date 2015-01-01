SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Mehta N, Germain MS, Quiel L. Clin. Case Rep. 2021; 9(9): e3614.

(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1002/ccr3.3614

34552730

While dietary supplements are generally "safe," they must be appropriately consumed as they have different regulatory standards than traditional pharmaceutical medications and require oversight to ensure that a good thing does not become harmful.


acute kidney injury; AKI; dietary supplements

