Abstract

CONTEXT: Older adults are less likely than younger adults to receive naloxone therapy. Given high rates of prescription opioid use/misuse and increasing illicit opioid use among older adults, factors associated with naloxone administration for older opioid poisoning cases need examination.



METHODS: We analyzed the 83,135 opioid-involved cases aged 50+ from the 2015-2020 National Poison Data System. Single-variable logistic regression was used to examine associations of naloxone administration with demographic factors, exposure site/reason, medical outcomes, management site/level of care, clinical effects, and other interventions. Multivariable logistic regression models were fit to examine associations of naloxone administration with different types of opioids.



RESULTS: Over the six years, the proportion of prescription opioid cases that received naloxone therapy increased steadily from 21.9% to 28.4%. The proportion of illicit opioid cases that received naloxone therapy was 51.9% in 2015 and 59.8% in 2020 with a high of 64.4% in 2019. In 2020, the death rate for illicit opioid cases without naloxone therapy was 31.4% compared to 2.3% for those with the therapy. Cases managed at healthcare facilities (HCF) had higher odds of receiving naloxone therapy. Among prescription opioid cases, naloxone therapy rates among older and female cases and those managed at non-HCF settings were especially low even for major medical outcomes. Cases involving oxycodone, morphine, methadone, prescription fentanyl, hydromorphone, oxymorphone, and other/unknown opioids had higher odds of naloxone administration.



DISCUSSION: Rates of naloxone therapy for older prescription opioid poisoning cases need improvement. While rates were higher among illicit opioid cases, the drop in 2020 and the sharp increase in deaths among illicit opioid cases without naloxone therapy confirm the importance of access to this life-saving intervention.



CONCLUSIONS: Increased naloxone co-prescribing and other means of facilitating access to naloxone are needed to prevent opioid poisoning deaths among older adults who use prescription opioids.

Language: en