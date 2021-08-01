Abstract

Resilience is a valuable resource in attaining a productive life as well as successful and healthy aging. Little is known about how older people who have experienced the impacts of disasters have fared, especially after earthquakes, in the long term. This cross-sectional analytical study aimed to identify resilience and its associated factors among 324 older disaster survivors. Accordingly, participants reported having an intermediate level of resilience (48.5%), followed by low (28.7%) and high (22.8%) levels. Age, marital status, literacy status, current regular personal income, current health problem, frequent visits to health care centers, perceived quality of life changes after earthquakes, and perceived social support had a statistically significant association with resilience accounting for 33% of the variance in resilience. Nurses, mental health professionals, and other health care practitioners should consider these findings for promoting the resilience of older disaster survivors and develop multidimensional interventions for their disaster preparedness.

